Blood donation camp held on VIT-AP founder’s birthday in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: In celebration of the 85th birthday of VIT founder and Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan, VIT-AP University organised a blood donation drive in collaboration with Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH).

The event unfolded on the university premises, witnessing the participation of 483 students, faculty, and staff who donated blood. The inauguration of the camp was presided over by Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University Dr SV Kota Reddy and Superintendent of Government General Hospital (GGH) Dr Y Kiran Kumar. Both dignitaries underscored the importance of such initiatives in preserving lives.

Dr Kiran Kumar, while expressing his gratitude to VIT-AP management for the proactive organisation of the camp, emphasised the selfless nature of blood donation and its profound impact on those in need. Dr SV Kota Reddy, echoed the sentiment, stressing the crucial role of blood donation in saving lives, emphasising its significance for disadvantaged patients in GGH-Guntur.

