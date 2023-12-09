Home Cities Vijayawada

Blood donation camp held on VIT-AP founder’s birthday in Vijayawada

The event unfolded on the university premises, witnessing the participation of 483 students, faculty, and staff who donated blood.

Published: 09th December 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Blood donation camp organised at VIT-AP University on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In celebration of the 85th birthday of VIT founder and Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan, VIT-AP University organised a blood donation drive in collaboration with Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH).

The event unfolded on the university premises, witnessing the participation of 483 students, faculty, and staff who donated blood. The inauguration of the camp was presided over by Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University Dr SV Kota Reddy and Superintendent of Government General Hospital (GGH) Dr Y Kiran Kumar. Both dignitaries underscored the importance of such initiatives in preserving lives.

Dr Kiran Kumar, while expressing his gratitude to VIT-AP management for the proactive organisation of the camp, emphasised the selfless nature of blood donation and its profound impact on those in need. Dr SV Kota Reddy, echoed the sentiment, stressing the crucial role of blood donation in saving lives, emphasising its significance for disadvantaged patients in GGH-Guntur.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr G Viswanathan VIT-AP University blood donation camp

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp