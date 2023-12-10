Home Cities Vijayawada

'Ensuring all eligible people get benefits': FM at Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra launch

Published: 10th December 2023 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2023 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Union finance minister Nirmala Seetaraman during Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme at Rayanapadu panchayat near Vijayawada on Saturday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: People are ambassadors for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and the implementation of its objective, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

She participated in the launch of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Rayannapadu of Vijayawada rural mandal on Saturday and asserted that the Prime Minister is striving to make India a developed nation by 2047, ensuring equal opportunities and transparent implementation of welfare schemes with the slogan ‘Sab Ka Sath Sab Ka Vikas’.

“Our main intention is that those who deserve to get benefit from the welfare programme should not be excluded. This message will be taken out to every village by Modi Guarantee Van during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. Eligible will be enrolled in programmes and care will be taken to ensure that they get the benefits,” she said and added that a total of 17 programmes like PM Kisan, PM Awas Yojana, PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana will be explained.

Speaking on the occasion, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanita said that both State and Central governments are implementing several welfare schemes.

Mylavaram MLA Vasanta Krishna Prasad said that Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra will ensure that every eligible person gets benefits from the plethora of welfare schemes. NTR district collector S Dilli Rao also spoke.

