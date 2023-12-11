Three-day Sangeetha Neerajanam commences in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed her initiation into the enchanting world of Telugu through the compositions of Tyagaraja and Shyama Sastry. She inaugurated the three-day Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam music festival at Tummalapalli Vaari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada, accompanied by the presence of Ministers RK Roja, Buggana Rajendranath, and Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism V Vidyavathi.

The festival promises a melange of classical music performances by esteemed musicians, along with an exhibition and sale featuring regional cuisine, local handicrafts, and handlooms. Sitharaman, addressing the gathering, recalled the rich legacy of Telugu culture and its significant contributions to classical traditions, crafting a timeless repertoire of compositions.

Commending the efforts to organize this grand music festival in Andhra Pradesh, Sitharaman emphasised the importance of cherishing the beauty of the Telugu language. She encouraged the revival of glorious traditions, urging that such festivals become an annual feature, spreading to other prominent towns like Rajamahendravaram and Visakhapatnam.

Minister Roja expressed gratitude to the Union Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Culture for bringing the inaugural edition of Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam to Vijayawada.The festival’s first day featured morning sessions with soul-stirring performances, including Nadaswaram by Gonuguntala Brothers, Veda Parayanam by Dendukuri Sadasiva Ganapati and Dendukuri Kasi Vishwanatha Sharma, and a Taal Vaadya Kacheri by Umayalpuram K Sivaraman.

The afternoon session showcased Sri Thyagaraja’s Telugu compositions by Radha Bhaskar, a group rendering of Divya Nama Sankeerthanas by students, and a captivating Harikatha performance by Muppavarapu Simhachala Sastry. The evening session featured performances by eminent musicians like Garimella Balakrishna Prasad, Panthula Rama, and Rama Krishna Murthy, concluding with an ensemble of Veena, Venuvu, and Violin led by Peri Tyagaraju and other artists. The venue also hosted an ancient Musical Instruments Exhibition, drawing in the crowd with a meticulously preserved and restored collection of musical instruments.

