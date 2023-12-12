Home Cities Vijayawada

Splendid performance by vocalists at music fest

The exhibition, which showcased the local food, traditional handicraft and handlooms, received a good response.

Published: 12th December 2023 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Vishnubhotla Sisters performing a musical concert on 2nd day of Sangeetha Neerajanam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Second day of the Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam held at the Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in the city featured a lineup of brilliant performances by renowned carnatic vocalists and musicians. 

The day began with a remarkable rendition of Bhadrachala Ramdasu Krithis by Vishnubhotla Sisters. 
The audience embarked on a celestial journey through the powerful Namasankeerthana performance by Sriram Jonnalagadda. 

Chennai-based V Sumitra’s performance of the Devi Krithis was followed by a group rendition of Krithis, eulogizing Goddess Kanaka Durga by leading artists, including S Sowmya, M Sreerama Prasad, Ravi Malladi, Nagamani Srinath and her students. 

Post lunch, the session began with the rendering of compositions of Mysore Vasudevachari and Veena Kuppier by a group of students from Bengaluru. 

Economic Advisor to Union Ministry Gyan Bhushan at food & craft fest | Express

The day’s festivities ended with performances by Modumudi Sudhakar and his disciples, multi-faceted musician S Sowmya and the Malladi Brothers (Ravi Malladi and M Sreerama Prasad).

Senior Economic Advisor for the Union ministry of Tourism Gyan Bhushan attended the event and appreciated the artistry and virtuosity of the singers and musicians. He also took part in the food and craft festival at Berm Park, Punnami Ghat. 

The exhibition, which showcased the local food, traditional handicraft and handlooms, received a good response.

Gyan Bhushan, who is also the CEO of NCHMCT (National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology) interacted with the students of the Tirupati-based Indian Culinary Institute 
as they displayed their carefully-curated delicacies at their stall.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp