Three-day music festival concludes on grand note in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam, the three-day music and cultural festival, ended on a high note at the Tummalapalli Vari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Tuesday. The event was organised by the Union Ministry of Culture and Tourism in collaboration with the State government, Sangeet Natak Akademi and the Ministry of Textiles.

On the third and final day, the Carnatic concert began with a captivating performance of Tyagaraja’s Pancharatna Kritis by Nagamani Srinath, S Sowmya, Malladi Brothers and other renowned artists from AP, TN, Karnataka and Kerala. The audience was enthralled by the remarkable rendition of Sri Rama Sugreeva Maithri by D Uma Maheswari, followed by a soulful group rendering of compositions of Adibhatla Narayana Dasu by students from Vijayawada.

Manda Sudharani and her disciples from Visakhapatnam rendered the Prahlada Bhakti Vijayam. Premeela Gurumurthy from Chennai presented a thought-provoking lecture demonstration on Kshetrayya Padams.

The afternoon session commenced with a rendering of Thoomu Ramadasu compositions by Popuri Gourinath, Gayatri Gopinath and their disciples. Ministry of Tourism director general Manisha Saxena and Ministry of Culture joint secretary Uma Nanduri graced the event. Besides celebrating the heritage of Indian classical music, the event saw the coming together of traditional food, crafts and handlooms of AP.

