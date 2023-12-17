33-year-old man murders father, burns body for not selling ancestral property

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 33-year-old man killed his father and burnt his body for not selling their ancestral property.

The incident took place around 11 pm on Friday at Bhavadevarapalli village in Nagayalanka Mandal, Krishna district.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, Bande Pawan Kalyan, and his father, Hari Mohan Rao, got into an argument over selling their ancestral property.

When Rao refused to sell it, Pawan, who was in an inebriated state, attacked his father and killed him. The accused burnt his father’s body and fled the spot.

On noticing Rao’s body in the house on Saturday morning, his family members alerted the police.

Upon learning about the incident, Nagayalanka police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem. Police said a case has been registered and a team has been formed to nab the accused.

