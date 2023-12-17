Home Cities Vijayawada

Disc Medals presented to 77 police personnel

Director General of Police (DGP) Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy presented DGP Commendation Disc Medals.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy presented DGP Commendation Disc Medals to as many as 77 officials of various ranks from additional director general of police (ADGP) to constables for their meritorious service in maintaining law and order in the State on Saturday.

Awardees include ADGP (L&O) Shanka Bratha Bagchi, Visakhapatnam police commissioner Dr Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, Guntur range IG G Palaraju, NTR District commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata, DCP Vishal Gunni, Krishna District Superintendent of Police (SP) Palle Joshua, Eluru District SP Mary Prashanthi, Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal, Palnadu SP Y Ravi Shankar Reddy, Srikakulam SP GR Radhika, Vizianagaram SP Deepika Patil, Vikranth Patil and others.

