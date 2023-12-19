Home Cities Vijayawada

26th Inter Polytechnic Sports Meet inaugurated

Stating that steps are being taken to provide more sports facilities in all government polytechnics, she underscored the importance of being equally versatile in academics and sports.

Published: 19th December 2023 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Technical Education Commissioner C Nagarani interacting with athletes during the sports meet I express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Technical Education Department commissioner Chadalawada Nagarani inaugurated the 26th Inter Polytechnic Sports and Games Meet in Vijayawada Government Polytechnic College on Monday.As many as 508 athletes from 19 polytechnic colleges in Krishna region are competing in 18 types of sports, she pointed out.

Stating that steps are being taken to provide more sports facilities in all government polytechnics, she underscored the importance of being equally versatile in academics and sports.Secretary of Technical Education and Training Council KV Ramana Babu, Principal Secretary Janaki Ramaiah, Regional Joint Director JSN Murthy, Deputy Directors K Vijayabhaskar, MAV Ramakrishna, college principal Dr M Vijayasaradhi and others were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp