26th Inter Polytechnic Sports Meet inaugurated

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Technical Education Department commissioner Chadalawada Nagarani inaugurated the 26th Inter Polytechnic Sports and Games Meet in Vijayawada Government Polytechnic College on Monday.As many as 508 athletes from 19 polytechnic colleges in Krishna region are competing in 18 types of sports, she pointed out.

Stating that steps are being taken to provide more sports facilities in all government polytechnics, she underscored the importance of being equally versatile in academics and sports.Secretary of Technical Education and Training Council KV Ramana Babu, Principal Secretary Janaki Ramaiah, Regional Joint Director JSN Murthy, Deputy Directors K Vijayabhaskar, MAV Ramakrishna, college principal Dr M Vijayasaradhi and others were present.

