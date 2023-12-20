Two air-conditioned public toilets to come up in city

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Denizens of Vijayawada will soon have access to two fully air-conditioned (AC) toilets in the city as the civic body has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sulabh International to construct these toilets at Vinoda Theatre and Mahanti Market.

The government has granted permission for the construction of these two AC toilets, which will be available for the public in six months.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has taken up several awareness programmes emphasising the use of public toilets to discourage open defecation under the Clean Toilet Campaign, which is being

held from November 19 to December 25.

VMC chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, who is monitoring these initiatives, explained, “We are focusing on beautification of the area where public toilets are present. Measures are also being taken to increase footfall, especially of women, disabled, and transgender persons by developing facilities.”Initially, 64 public toilets across the city were cleaned and made accessible to the public. Sanitary pad disposal machines were also installed near each toilet.

3 types of toilets in the city

Community toilets in slum areas, which are maintained by the VMC, can be used for free. Public toilets in high-footfall areas, such as bus stands, railway stations, and market areas, charge a nominal charge.

The third type is the Pink Toilet, which has been established exclusively for women and do not charge them. These toilets do not charge women. However, the civic body plans to generate revenue through advertisements.

Toilet adoption initiative

The civic body chief explained that the concept of adopting public toilets has been introduced to create awareness and increase footfall, with plans to expand the initiative based on its success.NGOs, celebrities, colleges, and corporate companies have been invited as partners to adopt these toilets and raise awareness regarding their utilisation, maintenance and hygiene practices.

Dr G Samaram, a prominent doctor and Red Cross president (NTR district), has adopted the pink toilet near Benz Circle. Trendset Mall is also a partner and has adopted the same toilet. The management has also arranged a stall in the mall to create awareness among the visitors.

Pundkar disclosed that partnerships with residential welfare associations and institutions are also being explored to encourage people to use public toilets and address any concerns brought to VMC’s attention.

Pointing out that RedFM is also a partner that is continuously education people, he expressed that plans are on the anvil to increase the number of AC toilets in the city after the success of the initial two.

