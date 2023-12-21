APPSC invites applications for Group-II services posts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: APPSC (Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission) on Wednesday released details for the direct recruitment of Group-II Services posts, including vacancy distribution, pay scale, age requirements, community specifications, educational qualifications, and other instructions.

The information is available on the Commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in.

Secretary of APPSC J Pradeep Kumar announced that the submission of online applications will commence from December 21, 2023, until January 10, 2024, at 11:59 pm.

Eligible candidates are encouraged to apply online.

