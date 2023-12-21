Home Cities Vijayawada

APPSC invites applications for Group-II services posts

Published: 21st December 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Exams; letters; complaints

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: APPSC (Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission) on Wednesday released details for the direct recruitment of Group-II Services posts, including vacancy distribution, pay scale, age requirements, community specifications, educational qualifications, and other instructions.

The information is available on the Commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in.

Secretary of APPSC J Pradeep Kumar announced that the submission of online applications will commence from December 21, 2023, until January 10, 2024, at 11:59 pm. 

Eligible candidates are encouraged to apply online.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp