APPSC invites applications for Group-II services posts
Published: 21st December 2023 08:51 AM | Last Updated: 21st December 2023 08:51 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: APPSC (Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission) on Wednesday released details for the direct recruitment of Group-II Services posts, including vacancy distribution, pay scale, age requirements, community specifications, educational qualifications, and other instructions.
The information is available on the Commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in.
Secretary of APPSC J Pradeep Kumar announced that the submission of online applications will commence from December 21, 2023, until January 10, 2024, at 11:59 pm.
Eligible candidates are encouraged to apply online.