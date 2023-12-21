Vijayawada cops crack a whip on illegal massage parlours, rescue 17 victims

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada city police cracked a whip on spa centres, massage parlours and beauty parlours to act tough against those resorting to unlawful activities such as cross massage and flesh trade.

Based on specific information from reliable sources, Vijayawada city central zone police carried out surprise raids at two establishments on Tuesday night and arrested a total of 15 people, including seven customers, for indulging in illegal activities and flesh trade in the pretext of operating spas and beauty parlours.

Also, the police rescued 17 victims.

Police said the two inspected spas have been sealed and cases booked against them under relevant sections and are verifying whether or not these centres have taken relevant permissions or licences.

“All the accused organisers are operating illegal activities in the guise of spas. The victim women belonged to various places within AP and other states,” said central zone ACP Bhaskar Rao.

Earlier, the police made it mandatory to possess all necessary approvals from various departments to run the spa and beauty parlour businesses in the city.

During the raids, cops also observed that the majority of the organisers in the city are operating the businesses sans necessary permissions.

Speaking to TNIE, NTR district commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata said the raids on these spas and massage parlours will continue to check for any unlawful activities.

“We will not allow any illegal activities or tolerate prostitution in the name of running spas and massage centres or beauty parlours,” he warned.

Rana also directed SHOs to book building owners who rent out their space for spa centres which are involved in illegal activities.

The CP asked the public to inform the police immediately if they come across such illegal activities in their areas by sending a WhatsApp message to 7328909090.

