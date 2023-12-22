Central Bank celebrates 113th Foundation Day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Central Bank of India on Friday celebrated its 113th foundation day by donating essential commodities to Nirmala Hridaya Bhavan at MG Road in Vijayawada. The inmates were also given fruits.

The bank has also conducted a medical screening camp by M/s Shine Hospitals in their office building in which around 100 customers have participated.

The staff members working in Vijayawada have donated clothes and the same were distributed to the needy by Sai Baba Satsang Seva Samithi.

Deputy Regional Head SK Golani, chief managers GV Raveendra, Umendra Singh and others have participated.

