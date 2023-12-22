Vijayawada girl dies of suffocation in Chicago

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 22-year-old student from Vijayawada, who is pursuing masters in Physiotherapy reportedly died accidentally in Chicago city of USA on Wednesday.The deceased was identified as Shaik Zaheera Naaz, from Prasadampadu, in the outskirts of Vijayawada. She completed her bachelor’s degree in Physiotherapy last year in a private college in Vijayawada and gone to Chicago to pursue her masters last August.

According to her family members, Naaz took a cab to travel in Chicago on Wednesday and was found unconscious in the car along with the cab driver. She was immediately rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead. It is suspected that Naaz died of suffocation due to a gas leak in the car. Both the driver and the girl were unable to get out of the car as they lost consciousness.

A pall of gloom descended in Naaz’s family and her parents sought the State government’s help in bringing back her body to Vijayawada.Vijayawada MLC Mohammad Ruhulla assured government support to Naaz’s family.

