Churches illuminated, midnight prayers held in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Churches in the city were adorned with magnificent decorations in anticipation of Christmas celebrations on Monday. St Peter’s Lutheran Church East and West Parish, CSI St Paul’s Basilica, St Paul’s Centenary Churches, and Mother Mary Church in Gunadala illuminated the city with dazzling lights, creating a festive atmosphere for midnight prayers.

The morning prayers, held from 8 am to 10.30 pm, reflected the joyous anticipation of Jesus Christ’s birth. Throughout the city, Christmas carols resonated as churches embraced the season with special prayers, creating a harmonious celebration.

The markets buzzed with activity as residents enthusiastically purchased special cakes, candles, Santa Claus costumes, and Christmas trees. Shopping malls and businesses contributed to the festive spirit by adorning colourful lights, stars, and various attractions to captivate customers.

Gunadala Church stood out as a significant attraction, drawing visitors with its timeless grandeur and craftsmanship. A special mass at this historic church aimed to spread happiness, joy, prosperity, and peace to all on Earth. Christians gathered at the church from Sunday midnight, extending the celebration until dawn.

Vice Chairman of the Planning Board, MLA Malladi Vishnu, conveyed Christmas wishes to the people of Central Constituency, honouring the birth of Lord Jesus Christ. On Christmas, Krishna District Collector P Rajababu extended warm wishes, emphasizing the spirit of joy and togetherness. NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao urged people to lead a happy life by embracing the teachings of Jesus Christ, emphasizing selfless love.

Mayor of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi and Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar extended heartfelt Christmas wishes to the citizens. The mayor emphasized the essence of Christmas as service, peace, and happiness, highlighting Jesus Christ’s teachings of forgiveness, love, and compassion. The Commissioner expressed hope that the festive season would bring happiness and love to all families.

