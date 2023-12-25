Vigil stepped up to curb making of rooster knives in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the much-anticipated Sankranti festival approaches, rooster breeders and blacksmiths in the Godavari districts are gearing up for the traditional practice of providing trained country roosters and blades used in cockfights during the three-day celebration.

In Godavari districts, as well as parts of Krishna and NTR districts, it is customary for some rooster breeders to prepare roosters, known as ‘Pandem Kollu,’ for the blood sport. These roosters, sought after for their breed and weight, experience high demand during the festival, which is celebrated on January 14, 15, and 16.

Amidst the preparations, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials conducted a raid on a rooster knife manufacturing unit in Appanaveedu village of Pedapadu Mandal in Eluru district. They apprehended a person for the illegal production of rooster knives. The raid resulted in the seizure of approximately Rs 3 lakh worth of 1,420 rooster knives and related manufacturing equipment.

Reports indicate that large-scale celebrations are expected in certain villages of Godavari and Krishna districts during the festival. Organisers and political leaders from various parties are planning grand festivities.

“Ahead of Sankranti festival season, Special Enforcement Bureau, NTR and Krishna district police are conducting special raids to curb manufacturing of rooster knives. We have identified problematic villages in Godavari, NTR, and Krishna districts are increased vigilance,” said a senior police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Preparing roosters for cockfights involves a traditional and strenuous method, requiring nearly four months of training and breeding leading up to the Sankranti festivities. The roosters undergo rigorous training, including a balanced diet of millets, cereals, dry fruits, and minced mutton to gain strength and weight. Training also includes swimming.

In response to the festival demand, rooster breeding farms have emerged in Godavari, NTR, and Krishna districts. These farms are managed under the supervision of veterinary experts, providing power training to develop agility in the roosters. Certain breeds are in high demand, fetching prices ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: As the much-anticipated Sankranti festival approaches, rooster breeders and blacksmiths in the Godavari districts are gearing up for the traditional practice of providing trained country roosters and blades used in cockfights during the three-day celebration. In Godavari districts, as well as parts of Krishna and NTR districts, it is customary for some rooster breeders to prepare roosters, known as ‘Pandem Kollu,’ for the blood sport. These roosters, sought after for their breed and weight, experience high demand during the festival, which is celebrated on January 14, 15, and 16. Amidst the preparations, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials conducted a raid on a rooster knife manufacturing unit in Appanaveedu village of Pedapadu Mandal in Eluru district. They apprehended a person for the illegal production of rooster knives. The raid resulted in the seizure of approximately Rs 3 lakh worth of 1,420 rooster knives and related manufacturing equipment.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Reports indicate that large-scale celebrations are expected in certain villages of Godavari and Krishna districts during the festival. Organisers and political leaders from various parties are planning grand festivities. “Ahead of Sankranti festival season, Special Enforcement Bureau, NTR and Krishna district police are conducting special raids to curb manufacturing of rooster knives. We have identified problematic villages in Godavari, NTR, and Krishna districts are increased vigilance,” said a senior police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Preparing roosters for cockfights involves a traditional and strenuous method, requiring nearly four months of training and breeding leading up to the Sankranti festivities. The roosters undergo rigorous training, including a balanced diet of millets, cereals, dry fruits, and minced mutton to gain strength and weight. Training also includes swimming. In response to the festival demand, rooster breeding farms have emerged in Godavari, NTR, and Krishna districts. These farms are managed under the supervision of veterinary experts, providing power training to develop agility in the roosters. Certain breeds are in high demand, fetching prices ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp