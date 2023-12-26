JN.1 scare set to dampen New Year celebrations in Vijayawada

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Once again, Vijayawada city is set to observe New Year celebrations under restrictions due to the recent outbreak of the JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-19. Given the rising cases of Coronavirus throughout the State, the government has strongly recommended that the public to strictly follow Covid protocols, which include wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

During a review meeting, CM YS Jagan Mohan directed the Medical and Health Department officials to be prepared fully to tackle the spike in new cases and take steps to prevent the same. Further, the State government also increased the testing capacity in all government hospitals across to identify the infected and to prevent the virus from spreading.

Keeping in mind, NTR District Commissioner of Police (CP) Kanthi Rana Tata instructed the officials concerned to prepare an advisory on traffic restrictions. Section 144 of CrPC and Section 30 of the Police Act will be imposed in the city to avoid public gatherings on December 31 night in view of New Year celebrations.

“We are going to close all the major flyovers in the city and ground-level patrolling till 4.00 am will be conducted across the city. This exercise will help in avoiding road mishaps and other nuisances,” CP Kanthi Rana explained.

Rana advised people attending New Year celebrations in hotels, restaurants and other public places to wear masks and follow COVID-19 safety measures owing to the resurgence of the new variant JN.1.

According to sources in the police department, it is learnt that all the hotels and restaurant owners were instructed to inform the police earlier if they are organising New Year celebrations and seek permission from the police department. The police made it mandatory to ensure customers follow Covid safety protocols.

“Drinking alcohol, cutting cakes or indulging in revelry in public places are punishable offences. We advised bars and restaurants not to remain open beyond the permitted hours. DJs will be permitted only after getting permission. Likewise, organisers of events, clubs and pubs will have to get permission,” he added.

