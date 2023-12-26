Home Cities Vijayawada

New director enhances SRM-AP’s reputation

Published: 26th December 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2023 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Aditi Jain

Director of International Relations and higher Studies, Ms Aditi Jain

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Aditi Jain’s recent appointment as the Director of International Relations and higher Studies (IR & HS) injects a fresh perspective and renewed energy into the role. 

With an extensive background spanning over 18 years in education, skill development, and the EdTech industry, Jain has made significant contributions to Fortune 500 companies, the development sector, universities, and global start-ups, including distinguished organisations like American Express, Samsung, Microsoft, and Bennett University. Jain is well-positioned to elevate the Directorate to new heights, enhancing SRM University-AP’s reputation as a global education hub.

The IR & HS, described as a catalyst, focuses on producing graduates who transcend geographical boundaries, fostering global citizens capable of navigating the complexities of an interconnected world. 

Emphasising a departure from conventional education approaches, the goal is to instill a global mindset in students, preparing them for the challenges of a diverse and dynamic workforce. Currently hosting over 150 international students from more than 24 countries in BSc, BTech, and Management programmes, SRM enriches its landscape with diverse perspectives. 

