New director enhances SRM-AP’s reputation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aditi Jain’s recent appointment as the Director of International Relations and higher Studies (IR & HS) injects a fresh perspective and renewed energy into the role.

With an extensive background spanning over 18 years in education, skill development, and the EdTech industry, Jain has made significant contributions to Fortune 500 companies, the development sector, universities, and global start-ups, including distinguished organisations like American Express, Samsung, Microsoft, and Bennett University. Jain is well-positioned to elevate the Directorate to new heights, enhancing SRM University-AP’s reputation as a global education hub.

SRM University-AP is proud to announce the appointment of Ms. Aditi Jain as its new Director of International Relations & Higher Studies. Ms Jain's proficiency in designing & executing strategic plans will be instrumental in expanding #SRMUAP's global footprint. pic.twitter.com/TqB3Fjr4rY December 19, 2023

The IR & HS, described as a catalyst, focuses on producing graduates who transcend geographical boundaries, fostering global citizens capable of navigating the complexities of an interconnected world.

Emphasising a departure from conventional education approaches, the goal is to instill a global mindset in students, preparing them for the challenges of a diverse and dynamic workforce. Currently hosting over 150 international students from more than 24 countries in BSc, BTech, and Management programmes, SRM enriches its landscape with diverse perspectives.

