Home Cities Vijayawada

Engineering student held for posession of MDMA in Vijayawada

Based on a reliable information that the accused has acquired the banned MDMA drug from a peddler based in Bengaluru, SEB officials raided the house of Pokala Praveen in Gollapudi village.

Published: 27th December 2023 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2023 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

drugs, drug trafficking

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  NTR district Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) sleuths arrested an engineering student from Gollapudi village near Vijayawada and seized 4 grams of methylenedioxyphenethylamine (MDMA) powder from his possession on Sunday. 

Based on reliable information that the accused has acquired the banned MDMA drug from a peddler based in Bengaluru, SEB officials raided the house of Pokala Praveen in Gollapudi village.

“The accused is pursuing an engineering course at a private college in the city and has contacts with several drug peddlers in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. A case has been registered.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MDMA SEB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp