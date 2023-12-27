Engineering student held for posession of MDMA in Vijayawada
Based on a reliable information that the accused has acquired the banned MDMA drug from a peddler based in Bengaluru, SEB officials raided the house of Pokala Praveen in Gollapudi village.
VIJAYAWADA: NTR district Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) sleuths arrested an engineering student from Gollapudi village near Vijayawada and seized 4 grams of methylenedioxyphenethylamine (MDMA) powder from his possession on Sunday.
“The accused is pursuing an engineering course at a private college in the city and has contacts with several drug peddlers in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. A case has been registered.