Inter-university tennis tourney from wednesday in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Zone Inter University Tennis Tournament for men will be hosted by Krishna University, Machilipatnam, from December 27 to 30 at the Tennis Academy of Andhra Loyola College.

University Registrar Dr P Veera Brahma Chari addressed the media here on Monday and said that the teams from across 56 universities will participate in the tournament.

The event will be inaugurated by Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, Chairman of the AP Council of Higher Education and the event will be presided over by Krishna University V-C, Prof Gnanamani.

The event will be concluded on December 3. Andhra Loyola College principal Fr Dr GAP Kishore and others were present.

