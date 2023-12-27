Home Cities Vijayawada

Inter-university tennis tourney from wednesday in Andhra

The event will be concluded on December 3.  

Published: 27th December 2023 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2023 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Zone Inter University Tennis Tournament for men will be hosted by Krishna University, Machilipatnam, from December 27 to 30 at the Tennis Academy of Andhra Loyola College. 

University Registrar Dr P Veera Brahma Chari addressed the media here on Monday and said that the teams from across 56 universities will participate in the tournament.

The event will be inaugurated by Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, Chairman of the AP Council of Higher Education and the event will be presided over by Krishna University V-C, Prof Gnanamani.

The event will be concluded on December 3. Andhra Loyola College principal Fr Dr GAP Kishore and others were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Inter University Tennis Tournament Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp