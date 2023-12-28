All set for Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chairman of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) Temple Trust Board atop Indrakeeladri, Karnati Rambabu, announced that devotees relinquishing their 41-day (mandala ) and 21-day (arthamandala) deeksha would receive a complimentary laddu.

Addressing the media here at endowments camp office on Wednesday, Rambabu announced the decision of giving free laddu for Bhavani devotees.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure an ample supply of laddu prasadams during the Deeksha viramana (relinquishment process). The chairman highlighted the near completion of the majority of arrangement works and anticipated over 5 lakh Bhavani devotees visiting the temple from January 3 to 7.

The temple chairman stated, “We are going to provide free prasadams, including Pulihora (tamarind rice), 20 grams of laddu prasadam, and Daddojanam, to the Bhavanis after completing the darshanam. Officials were directed to prepare a minimum of 5 lakh laddus daily to meet the expected demand.”

Later in the day, Rambabu, along with temple authorities, inspected the ongoing arrangement works atop Indrakeeladri and interacted with devotees to address their concerns. He shared that works amounting to `2.63 crore have been initiated for the installation of queue lines and showers at all bathing ghats for devotee convenience.

The ‘deeksha viramana’ event will undergo a trial run on January 2, as explained by the temple executive officer, KS Rama Rao. Around four ‘homa gundams’ will be set up for devotees offering coconuts, with 800 showers operational at various ghats. Special provisions have been made for Bhavani devotees to remove their irumudis.

On January 3, the temple priests will perform necessary rituals, commencing with ‘Agni pratishthapana,’ followed by ‘Vigneswara pooja’ and the lighting of the ‘Homagundam’ around 6.30 am, marking the initiation of the deeksha. Devotees will be allowed darshanam at 9 am, with all tickets and special poojas cancelled by the temple authorities.

