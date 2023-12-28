Srinivasa Kalyanam held at Dokiparru temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Venkateswara Swamy’s special celestial wedding was performed on Wednesday at the Sri Bhoo Sametha Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Dokiparru Mahakshetram. As part of the Mahakshetram eighth anniversary, the special kalyanam of the deity was celebrated by the founder trustees of the temple, PV Krishna Reddy and Sudha Reddy.

Vedic scholars have explained the significance of Lord Venkateswara kalyanam along with the chanting of mantras. Before the marriage, the Vedic scholars performed a special bath for the deities.

On Wednesday morning, after the Nitya Archana and Tomala seva, the ceremonial idols are brought to the Snapana Mandapam and anointed with milk, yoghurt, honey and spices, anointed, crushed and Gandhotsavam and then Chakrasnaanam was performed in the decorated pond in the temple premises. Founder trustees and the family were present.

