Reading enthusiasts throng second day of Vijayawada Book Expo

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Book enthusiasts flocked on Friday to the 34th Vijayawada Books Festival, which commenced on December 28 at Government Polytechnic College. The footfall on the second day, Friday, surpassed that of the first day, with thousands of visitors exploring the literary extravaganza.

Book fair attendees, including citizens of all age groups, showed a particular interest in children’s books and educational materials.

The numismatics stall attracted enthusiastic children, while the older generation explored foreign literature translated into Telugu. Youthful visitors spent time exploring stalls and noting down the titles of books they wished to purchase.

M Suresh, an engineering student, expressed his annual tradition of visiting the Book Festival and planned to buy his preferred books before the fair’s conclusion. Similarly, Sunitha Mallam, a degree student from Poranki, marvelled at the vast array of books exhibited but acknowledged that budget considerations played a crucial role in book purchases.

The festival’s upcoming events include the introduction of the research book ‘TV Prakatanalu, Bhasha Samskruthi Pariseelana,’ authoured by Dr Vempalli Shariff, at the Kethu Viswanath Reddy enclosure on Saturday from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Prof K Hemachanra Reddy, Chairman of APSCHE, will be the chief guest. Subsequently, the unveiling of the book ‘Janabha Sankhya, Apohalu, Bharatha Rajakeeyalu,’ published by Vishalandra Publications, will take place at 6:00 pm on Saturday. SY Qureshi (Retd IAS), Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, will inaugurate the book as the chief guest, with other dignitaries in attendance.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Book enthusiasts flocked on Friday to the 34th Vijayawada Books Festival, which commenced on December 28 at Government Polytechnic College. The footfall on the second day, Friday, surpassed that of the first day, with thousands of visitors exploring the literary extravaganza. Book fair attendees, including citizens of all age groups, showed a particular interest in children’s books and educational materials. The numismatics stall attracted enthusiastic children, while the older generation explored foreign literature translated into Telugu. Youthful visitors spent time exploring stalls and noting down the titles of books they wished to purchase.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); M Suresh, an engineering student, expressed his annual tradition of visiting the Book Festival and planned to buy his preferred books before the fair’s conclusion. Similarly, Sunitha Mallam, a degree student from Poranki, marvelled at the vast array of books exhibited but acknowledged that budget considerations played a crucial role in book purchases. The festival’s upcoming events include the introduction of the research book ‘TV Prakatanalu, Bhasha Samskruthi Pariseelana,’ authoured by Dr Vempalli Shariff, at the Kethu Viswanath Reddy enclosure on Saturday from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Prof K Hemachanra Reddy, Chairman of APSCHE, will be the chief guest. Subsequently, the unveiling of the book ‘Janabha Sankhya, Apohalu, Bharatha Rajakeeyalu,’ published by Vishalandra Publications, will take place at 6:00 pm on Saturday. SY Qureshi (Retd IAS), Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, will inaugurate the book as the chief guest, with other dignitaries in attendance. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp