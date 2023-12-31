Crime rate has gone down by 19% in NTR district, says Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Collective efforts of community policing, Disha initiatives and several awareness campaigns have played a vital role in bringing the crime rate down by 19 per cent this year, compared to the previous year, said NTR District Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

Addressing the annual crime meeting held in Vijayawada on Saturday, the CP said a total of 12,380 cases of crime were reported in 2023 as against 15,329 cases in 2022. He said the efforts of city police in reaching out to the public through various outreach programmes resulted in a lesser crime rate and appreciated inspectors and sub-inspectors for their exemplary work on the field.

“There were no incidents of law and order disturbances in the district. On the other hand, police station house officers have played a crucial role in completing the investigation in all the major cases,” he said.

“As many as 770 cases of atrocities against women were reported, of which 76 are minor girl rape cases registered under the POCSO Act and 45 rape (majors) cases booked under 376 of IPC. The majority of them in both the cases are technical rapes (consensual sex but lodged complaint due to differences with their partners),” Rana explained.

Informing that stringent action would be initiated against those who violate restrictions on December 31 in the name of New Year celebrations, CP Rana said traffic restrictions were imposed across the city and Section 144 of CrPC and Section 30 of the Police Act are in force to maintain law and order.

“All the major flyovers in the city will be closed and ground-level patrolling will be carried out till 4 am across the city. This exercise will help in avoiding road mishaps and other nuisances,” Kanthi Rana elaborated.

He further advised people attending New Year celebrations in hotels, restaurants and other public places to wear masks and follow safety measures owing to the resurgence of the new variant JN.1. Hotels and restaurants should get permission from the police and excise department to organise New Year events, he said.

