Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra government extends contract of faculty in government colleges by two months

However, this year, the contract period, which began in April 2022, was reduced to 10 months.

Published: 01st February 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government extended the contract for faculty working in government junior colleges in the State by two months for the current academic year 2022-2023.

It may be noted that every year, the contract for lecturers, including part-time faculty, is renewed in June and continues up to April end. After the YSRC formed government, the 10-month contract was extended to 12 months and the same was continued in academic years 2020-21 and 2021-22.

However, this year, the contract period, which began in April 2022, was reduced to 10 months. Hence, it ended on January 30, 2023. Noting that the academic year is still underway and there is a need for lecturers, the commissioner of Intermediate Education submitted a report on the same situation.

The State government immediately approved the request to extend the contract faculty for two months. Contract Lecturers’ Association State vice-president Rentapalli Vijaya Bheri thanked the Principal secretary Praveen Prakash & commissioner of Intermediate Education MV Seshagiri Babu for extending the contract.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Government college
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp