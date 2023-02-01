Andhra government extends contract of faculty in government colleges by two months

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government extended the contract for faculty working in government junior colleges in the State by two months for the current academic year 2022-2023.

It may be noted that every year, the contract for lecturers, including part-time faculty, is renewed in June and continues up to April end. After the YSRC formed government, the 10-month contract was extended to 12 months and the same was continued in academic years 2020-21 and 2021-22.

However, this year, the contract period, which began in April 2022, was reduced to 10 months. Hence, it ended on January 30, 2023. Noting that the academic year is still underway and there is a need for lecturers, the commissioner of Intermediate Education submitted a report on the same situation.

The State government immediately approved the request to extend the contract faculty for two months. Contract Lecturers’ Association State vice-president Rentapalli Vijaya Bheri thanked the Principal secretary Praveen Prakash & commissioner of Intermediate Education MV Seshagiri Babu for extending the contract.

