Andhra networking conclave to be conducted on Feb 19

Noted businessmen, medical professionals, high-level employees and 1,500 delegates from corporates will participate, ED Vishal Desai added.

Published: 02nd February 2023 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Jai Desai & Vishal Desai while releasing the brochure. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Business Network India (BNI) Vijayawada chapter will organise Andhra Pradesh Networking Conclave on February 19 at SS Convention in the city, said the Executive Director of BNI Jai Desai. He along with another Executive Director Vishal Desai released the posters of the conclave here on Wednesday.

Jai Desai said, “The State-level conference will be organised with the aim of business development through mutual cooperation and Chennai-based renowned motivational speaker Annadurai will be attending it.”

Noted businessmen, medical professionals, high-level employees and 1,500 delegates from corporates will participate, ED Vishal Desai added. Chairman Trinath Nanduri, and others were present. For more details, one can contact number, 8367577779.

