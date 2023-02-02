Man found dead at alleged paramour’s residence in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 42-year-old man was reportedly found dead under suspicious circumstances at his alleged paramour’s residence in Yanamalakuduru under Penamaluru police station limits in the city on Wednesday morning. According to Penamaluru police inspector R Govinda Raju, the deceased identified as Pilliboina Subba Rao, was a resident of Balaji Nagar (Krishna Lanka police station limits).

The incident took place on Friday night when the deceased’s wife, Padmavati found Subba Rao's body in another woman’s house at Bhagat Singh Nagar of Yanamalakuduru while searching for him.

She informed the police that Subba Rao works as a catering contractor and received `1.8 lakh advance on Tuesday afternoon. She also said that Subba Rao gave her `50,000 and left home with the remaining amount.

Suspecting Subba Rao might have gone to her alleged paramour’s house, Padmavati visited the house on Wednesday morning only to find him dead. “She immediately alerted police who rushed to the spot and shifted the body to GGH for postmortem,” said the inspector Govindaraju.

“Family members alleged that Rao’s alleged paramour and her family members killed him for money and trying to portray it as a suicide. A probe is underway,” said the police.

VIJAYAWADA: A 42-year-old man was reportedly found dead under suspicious circumstances at his alleged paramour’s residence in Yanamalakuduru under Penamaluru police station limits in the city on Wednesday morning. According to Penamaluru police inspector R Govinda Raju, the deceased identified as Pilliboina Subba Rao, was a resident of Balaji Nagar (Krishna Lanka police station limits). The incident took place on Friday night when the deceased’s wife, Padmavati found Subba Rao's body in another woman’s house at Bhagat Singh Nagar of Yanamalakuduru while searching for him. She informed the police that Subba Rao works as a catering contractor and received `1.8 lakh advance on Tuesday afternoon. She also said that Subba Rao gave her `50,000 and left home with the remaining amount. Suspecting Subba Rao might have gone to her alleged paramour’s house, Padmavati visited the house on Wednesday morning only to find him dead. “She immediately alerted police who rushed to the spot and shifted the body to GGH for postmortem,” said the inspector Govindaraju. “Family members alleged that Rao’s alleged paramour and her family members killed him for money and trying to portray it as a suicide. A probe is underway,” said the police.