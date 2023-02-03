Health secretary lauds Vijayawada GGH’s Mission SMILE surgeries

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Medical, health and family welfare principal secretary MT Krishna Babu inspected the super speciality block in Vijayawada's new GGH and took stock of the situation Thursday.

He inspected the plastic surgery department and stated that the GGH is able to perform all types of complicated surgeries such as congenital cleft lip, cleft palate, hand anomalies, reconstruction trauma cases, aesthetic surgeries, burnt deformities, reconstructions and others. He further appreciated the service of Smile, a registered medical charity, for providing free life-changing surgeries to children.

“An average of 60- 70 such cases are being operated monthly. The SMILE screening camp was conducted on Cleft lip and Cleft Palate deformities for three days and eight surgeries were performed on the first day and ten more surgeries on the second day.

All the 18 surgeries were performed by doctors concerned from the department of Surgery and Department of Anaesthesia at free of cost,” Krishna Babu said. Representatives of Mission SMILE said they are restarting its activities and looking forward to the support of the State health dept.

