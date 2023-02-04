Home Cities Vijayawada

Boost infrastructure works in Jagannana Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner

During the inspection, the chief issued directions to discuss with the Electricity department and arrange three-phase electricity for 24 hours electricity. 

Published: 04th February 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

A model house at the proposed Jagananna Colony at Komaragiri Layout | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar instructed the officials to speed up the infrastructure works in the Jagananna housing layouts in the Vedurupavulur area. He inspected the works of Jagananna housing layouts at Vedurupavulur here on Friday.

During the inspection, the chief issued directions to discuss with the Electricity department and arrange three-phase electricity for 24 hours electricity. 

“In order to fulfil the dream of owning a house for the poor in the urban areas, the government has ambitiously granted house plots to poor people under the Jananna housing scheme,” he said.

The commissioner said that the authorities should pay special attention to basic facilities like electricity, drinking water, roads and drains. He also inspected the Excel plant in Singh Nagar and the ongoing development works in the Iconic Park. Executive Engineers and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Jagananna
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp