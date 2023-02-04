Home Cities Vijayawada

Posani Krishna Murali takes charges as new APFTTDC chairman

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Movie artist Posani Krishna Murali took charge as Chairman of AP Film, TV and Theatre Development Corporation (APFTTDC) here on Friday. He thanked CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and said that he will work hard to develop the film industry in the State.

He said that he would work for the development of film workers, as he knows the hardships in the industry. He assured that he will try to fulfil the hopes of the CM to shift the film field to Vizag. Former Minister Perni Venkata Ramaiah (Nani) said that the government has already allocated nearly 100 acre of land in Vizag for the development of the industry.

AP Fiber Net Chairman Goutam Reddy urged to give preference to the small movies and Former Film Development Corporation Chairman Ambika Krishna congratulated Posani. He recalled that YS Rajasekhar Reddy has allocated about 250 acre for the development of the film industry in Vizag. He also said that he failed to develop the industry as an FDC Chairman during TDP’s tenure due to the lack of support.

Film producer C Kalyan expressed his delight in Muralis’s achievement. Meanwhile, they paid tribute to the late Director Sagar and K Vishwanath who passed away recently. MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, Commissioner of Information, Public Relations, Guntur Mayor SK Shajila, MLA Malladi Vishnu Vardhan, Telugu, Sanskrit Academy Chairman Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvati and others were present. 

