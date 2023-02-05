‘Helmets can help avert 50% of fatalities’: Krishna district SP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police launched a special enforcement drive and booked more than 9,000 cases under the Motor Vehicle act for driving vehicles sans helmet, without wearing a seatbelt, drunk driving and other violations.

The drive, which started in January, mainly focused on helmet violations, seatbelt driving, driving vehicles wearing earphones and under the influence of alcohol. Krishna district SP Palle Jashuva said that wearing helmets could have averted more than 50 per cent of fatalities and the same with four-wheelers.

“The chances of managing minor bruises are high if one wears a seatbelt and helmet while driving vehicles. Aimed to reduce road mishaps, district police are implementing various initiatives from sensitising the public and filing cases against them,” SP Jashuva explained.

He further said district police were taking various measures to enforce the traffic rules to ensure the safety of the public. “Wearing a helmet is mandatory for all two-wheeler riders as per the Motor Vehicles Act,” he added. Around 3,200 cases against two-wheelers for not wearing helmets, 60 cases for not wearing seatbelts and 182 cases against drunk and driving were filed, including Rs 2.1 lakh as fine, he said.

