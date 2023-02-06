Home Cities Vijayawada

Sarath Chandra IAS school gets Excellence award

The academy laid special focus on Telugu medium students from rural areas for the past three to four years and trained them to get ranks in Civils.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sarath Chandra IAS Academy Managing Director Thota Sarath Chandra said that they bagged the Global India Forum Award, for their efforts in ensuring IAS ranks to the Telugu medium students from rural areas.

Speaking to mediapersons at the academy located near MG Road here on Sunday, Sarath Chandra said that the Global India Forum presented Excellence - 2023 Award for experts in different sectors. As part of it, our institute got the award from the hands of Governor Biswabushan Harichandan on February 4 for giving the best training to IAS aspirants, he added.

“The academy laid special focus on Telugu medium students from rural areas for the past three to four years and trained them to get ranks in Civils. Our academy is bagging national-level ranks in UPSC Civils every year. We got the best results in the Group 1 examinations,” he said.

