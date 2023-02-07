Home Cities Vijayawada

600 polytechnic students to be hired in Chittoor district

A special activity has been prepared for the students for the written examination to be held on February 25.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director of the Technical Education Department Chadalavada Nagarani on Monday announced that about 600 final-year polytechnic students will get job opportunities in the institute to be set up by the global IP products giant Smart DV Technologies, in Chittoor district.

She informed about the meeting held with the faculty and students of government polytechnic colleges in the State from the Mangalagiri Commissioner’s office, ahead of the placement drive by the Smart DV Technologies She explained that as Smart DV Technologies is conducting a placement drive for polytechnic students this month, Nagarani held a meeting on Monday.

Speaking at the occasion, she said that the steps taken by the state government to provide immediate employment to polytechnic students in the semicon field are yielding results.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagarani said that due to the agreement made by the Andhra Pradesh government, there will be wide employment opportunities in the semiconductor sector.

The principals of the polytechnic college have been directed to get maximum opportunities in the campus drive organized by Smart DV Technologies.

A special activity has been prepared for the students for the written examination to be held on February 25.

