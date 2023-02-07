Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Congress to hold meet on ‘Adani Scam’ on Feb 9

Those who invested a lot in the stock market believing in Adani, have incurred severe losses and the number of such people is staggeringly high

Published: 07th February 2023 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representative purposes only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee has decided to hold a round table meeting on the ‘Adani Economic Scam’ in Vijayawada on February 9.

In a press release on Monday, APCC chief Gidugu Rudraraju said the BJP government’s anti-people policies and its efforts to loot the wealth of the nation to support its corporate appeasement policy was evident from the growth of Adani.

Those who invested a lot in the stock market believing in Adani, have incurred severe losses and the number of such people is staggeringly high and the amount lost is estimated to be around Rs 8 lakh crore, the APCC chief said.

Comments

