APSSDC signs MoU with Takt International for placements

The Takt International will conduct an online test for the nursing candidates shortlisted for placement. The selected nursing candidates will be placed in Germany.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and the AP Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Takt International at the APSSDC office in Tadepalli on Monday. The MoU intends to facilitate international placements for the unemployed youth of Andhra Pradesh.

The Takt International will conduct an online test for the nursing candidates shortlisted for placement. The selected nursing candidates will be placed in Germany. The German language training will be provided to the candidates in Germany free of cost.

Raaj Singh (MD and CEO) and Karan Singh from Takt International, S Satyanarayana (MD and CEO), MKV Sreenivasulu (ED Operations) and BR Kranthi Kumari (Finance Officer and OMCAP, General Manager) of APSSDC and Venkat S Medapati (president) and Karimullah Shaik (deputy director operations) of APNRTS, were present on the occasion.

