Home Cities Vijayawada

Kondapalli Fort to be promoted for adoption: Tourism minister

Kishan Reddy says no proposal has been received to develop, upgrade and maintain amenities under the ‘Adopt a Heritage’ project

Published: 07th February 2023 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Informing that no proposal has been received to develop, upgrade and maintain amenities at Kondapalli Fort under the ‘Adopt a Heritage’ project, Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy said that the fort, however, has been included in the list of potential monuments to be promoted for adoption along with other State protected monuments of Andhra Pradesh.

Replying to a question by TDP Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) in Lok Sabha on Monday on the inclusion of Kondapalli Fort in the list of Adopt A Heritage Monument Scheme, Kishan Reddy said that under the ‘Adopt a Heritage’ project, 29 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) have been awarded to 15 Monument Mitras for 27 sites and two Technological interventions across India.

“In AP, an MoU has been signed with Dalmia Bharat Limited to develop, upgrade and maintain amenities at Gandikota Fort under the adopt a heritage project,’’ he said.

Currently, all the protected monuments adopted under ‘Adopt a Heritage’ project, including Gandikota Fort, have been transferred to Ministry of Culture or Archaeological Survey of India for further processing, he said. Under the project, potential monument mitras can put forth their interest wherein they propose adoption of any heritage site for implementing basic amenities, advanced amenities and technological interventions.

Kishan Reddy said that the State protected monuments in Andhra Pradesh are also included in the list of potential monuments to be promoted for adoption under ‘Adopt a Heritage’ project.

“Till date, no proposal has been received to develop, upgrade and maintain amenities at Kondapalli Fort under the project. However, Kondapalli Fort is included in the list of potential monuments to be promoted for adoption along with other State protected monuments of Andhra Pradesh,’’ the minister said.

Replying to another question raised by YSRC MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu on setting up of Central Institute of Hotel Management (CIHM) in Andhra Pradesh, the tourism minister said that the ministry has set up a central Institute in hospitality at Tirupati in the name of Indian Culinary Institute (ICI) after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, which offers the same hospitality courses as offered at CIHM at graduate-level under National Council for Hotel Management & Catering Technology (NCHMCT) of Ministry of Tourism (MoT).

“There is also one State Institute of Hotel Management (SIHM) at Tirupati set up with funding from tourism ministry, which offers hospitality courses under NCHMCT. The Indian Institute of Tourism & Travel Management (IITTM), an autonomous body under minister of tourism, has a college at Nellore for Tourism Education and Training,’’ Kishan Reddy said. Further, another SIHM at Kakinada has been sanctioned by Ministry of Tourism with funding support to Andhra Pradesh for conducting hospitality courses under NCHMCT.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kondapalli Fort G Kishan Reddy Adopt a Heritage
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp