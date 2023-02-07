‘No need to panic as policyholders’ money is safe’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Insurance Corporation Employees’ Union asserted that policyholders’ money is safe in LIC and there is no need to panic. The statement was issued in view of the grave apprehensions being expressed over the safety of deposits with the insurance companies as Hindenburg Research has published a damaging report on the Adani group of companies.

Dr CH Kaladhar, joint secretary of the union said as a responsible trade union they wished to clarify that LIC is a long-term investor and the investment decisions are taken keeping the long-term benefits of the policyholders in mind.

Since LIC is a statutory body created under an Act of Parliament, all its investments decisions are subject to parliamentary scrutiny and regulatory supervision. Moreover, LIC has an investment board and the decision on investment are taken by the board after thorough scrutiny.

He said the investment policy of LIC is that 80% of its investments are made in secured instruments like government securities or bonds. Hardly 205 of the investments are made in equities. The funds invested by the policyholders are therefore absolutely safe.

Regarding the investment in Adani group and the supposed loss to LIC, the trade union leader clarified that this loss is only notional and not real. LIC has not sold any Adani group shares held by it in the market to sustain any loss, he said. LIC management has categorically states it clear that against the total investment of Rs 36,474.78 crore in Adani group of companies, the present market value stands at Rs 56,142 crore. Thus LIC has earned a notional profit of almost Rs 20,000 crore on its investment in Adani group.

However, the profit is as notional as is the presumed loss. Every year, LIC generates an investible surplus of around Rs 4.5 lakh crore to Rs 5 lakh crore. LIC’s solvency margin is much more than what is required.

The beauty of an LIC is that all the liabilities are covered by the book value of assets, not even by the market value.

