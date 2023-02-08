Andhra Pradesh gears up for Vijayawada Book Fest on Feb 9

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 33rd edition of Vijayawada Book Festival will be organised from February 9 to 19 at Government Polytechnic College, where bookworms, publishers and booksellers across the country will attend the programme, the Vijayawada Book Festival Society announced on Tuesday. The long-awaited book festival is conducted with Covid-19 restrictions. Secretary of the Society Lakshmaiah said, “The festival has become.”

Appreciating the Society, he said that the Andhra Pradesh government through its Department of Culture entrusted the organisation of book festivals in all the 13 districts of the State to promote reading habits.

Since 2015, after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, many eminent personalities visited the exhibition,” Lakshmaiah added.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the Honorary President of Ballepu Babji said that Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan would inaugurate the programme and Minister for Education Botcha Satyanaraya will participate as the Chief Guest. Several literary legends, editors and higher officials from the State government would participate in the inaugural session.

Convenor of the Society Emesco Publisher Vijay Kumar said that there would be a rally for book lovers from PB Siddhartha College up to Government Polytechnic College on February 13 with poets, writers and authors along with the publishers at 4 pm.

President of the Society Manohar Naidu said that the book fest was named after the eminent writer and cine artist Gollapudi Maruthi Rao and the dias for students was named after Satyajit Ray. Manohar Naidu also informed that the enclosure was named after Ravikrindi Ramaswamy, Vikram Publishers from Vijayawada. Organisers and others were present.

