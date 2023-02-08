Home Cities Vijayawada

Waste collection needs to be a movement: District collector Dilli Rao

Lion International district Governor Damarla Sri Shanti said that they have decided to conduct an e-waste collection programme for 30 in the Krishna and NTR districts.

Published: 08th February 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Collector S Dilli Rao dumps condemned electronic devices during e-waste collection drive at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Tuesday | Prasant Madugula

Collector S Dilli Rao dumps condemned electronic devices during e-waste collection drive at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Tuesday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “E-waste (electronic waste) will have a severe negative impact on the future and there is a need to take up the collection of waste as a movement with the cooperation of voluntary organisations to prevent pollution,” stated NTR district collector S Dilli Rao.

He inaugurated the world’s biggest e-waste collection drive, which is being held for 30 days in the district under the auspices of Lion International District Governor Lion Damarla Sri Shanti at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Tuesday.  

He said that the usage of electronic items would increase in daily life and the elements like lead, cadmium, mercury and beryllium present in electronic items were dangerous. He said that the participation of voluntary organisations in creating a pollution-free district was necessary to create awareness on the dangers caused by the chemical substances in electronic waste. He said that they were planning to collect useless electronic items by setting up collection centres in industrial areas.  

Dilli Rao appreciated the representatives of the Lions Club, who participated in the pollution prevention programme by collecting about 1,000 tonnes of electronic waste in the combined Krishna district. Lion International district Governor Damarla Sri Shanti said that they have decided to conduct an e-waste collection programme for 30 in the Krishna and NTR districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electronic waste S Dilli Rao
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp