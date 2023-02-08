Waste collection needs to be a movement: District collector Dilli Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “E-waste (electronic waste) will have a severe negative impact on the future and there is a need to take up the collection of waste as a movement with the cooperation of voluntary organisations to prevent pollution,” stated NTR district collector S Dilli Rao.

He inaugurated the world’s biggest e-waste collection drive, which is being held for 30 days in the district under the auspices of Lion International District Governor Lion Damarla Sri Shanti at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Tuesday.

He said that the usage of electronic items would increase in daily life and the elements like lead, cadmium, mercury and beryllium present in electronic items were dangerous. He said that the participation of voluntary organisations in creating a pollution-free district was necessary to create awareness on the dangers caused by the chemical substances in electronic waste. He said that they were planning to collect useless electronic items by setting up collection centres in industrial areas.

Dilli Rao appreciated the representatives of the Lions Club, who participated in the pollution prevention programme by collecting about 1,000 tonnes of electronic waste in the combined Krishna district. Lion International district Governor Damarla Sri Shanti said that they have decided to conduct an e-waste collection programme for 30 in the Krishna and NTR districts.

