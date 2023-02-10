Home Cities Vijayawada

Indian railway launches ‘Track Child Portal-3.0’

Published: 10th February 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to ensure missing children are protected on the railway premises, Indian Railways has undertaken the initiative of Track Child Portal – 3.0 in association with the Ministry of Women and Child Development. This portal is dedicated to track missing children rescued by Railway Protection Force. The field units of RPF will upload the details of children rescued in the Track Child Portal, which is available on the official website on Indian Railways.

Users and family members of missing children can access the data available in the portal to locate missing and rescued their children. The Railway Protection Force is engaged in the task of rescuing missing children found at railway stations, trains and on the railway premises. and is committed for we l l -be ing of the children.

The link on the railway website www.indianrailways. gov.in will provide details about the rescued or missing children. In addition, the portal also allows citizens to provide any information that they might have lost children or to check the status of missing complaint with registering online for child care institutions.

