VIT-AP varsity signs MoU with US-based university

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VIT-AP University of Amaravati signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday with the State University of New York (SUNY), which is located at Binghamton in USA on the Data Science programme.

According to a release by the VIT -AP, the B.Sc - M.Sc, which is a dual-degree and M.Sc programme in Data Science is offered by the School of Advanced Sciences, at VIT-AP University, and the MoU will also offer various academic pathways for VITAP students to the System Science programme at SUNY university.

Vice Chancellor Dr S V Kota Reddy highlighted the importance of MoU with the State University of New York and informed the students that the agreement and collaboration would enhance the visibility and opportunities for the students of VIT-AP in the university.

He also highlighted that the university was committed to establish Centres of Excellence in various subjects of SAS, which includes Data Sciences, Applied Mathematics, Statistics.

