Home Cities Vijayawada

VIT-AP varsity signs MoU with US-based university

He also highlighted that the university was committed to establish Centres of Excellence in various subjects of SAS, which includes Data Sciences, Applied Mathematics, Statistics.

Published: 10th February 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

VIT -AP University signs MoU with the State University of New York | express

VIT -AP University signs MoU with the State University of New York | express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VIT-AP University of Amaravati signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday with the State University of New York (SUNY), which is located at Binghamton in USA on the Data Science programme.

According to a release by the VIT -AP, the B.Sc - M.Sc, which is a dual-degree and M.Sc programme in Data Science is offered by the School of Advanced Sciences, at VIT-AP University, and the MoU will also offer various academic pathways for VITAP students to the System Science programme at SUNY university.

Vice Chancellor Dr S V Kota Reddy highlighted the importance of MoU with the State University of New York and informed the students that the agreement and collaboration would enhance the visibility and opportunities for the students of VIT-AP in the university.

He also highlighted that the university was committed to establish Centres of Excellence in various subjects of SAS, which includes Data Sciences, Applied Mathematics, Statistics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VIT-AP University of Amaravati State University of New York MoU
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp