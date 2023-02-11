Home Cities Vijayawada

National sports, cultural meet held at RVR & JC college in Guntur

Speaking on the occasion, the college president Dr Rayapati Srinivas expressed happiness over the college becoming a platform to many students in reaching higher positions in different sectors.

AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Vice-Chairman Dr K Rammohan Rao participated in the two-day ‘Colorido - 2023’, national level sports and culture meet organised by RVR and JC College of Engineering (Autonomous) in Guntur on Friday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Vice-Chairman Dr K Rammohan Rao suggested the students to excel in their careers by acquiring knowledge in their courses as per the changing technology. He participated in the two-day ‘Colorido - 2023’, national level sports and culture meet organised by RVR and JC College of Engineering (Autonomous) in Guntur on Friday.

He said that sports and talent in arts are crucial for every student in achieving their goals and also in academics. He asked students to use mobile phones and technology as per requirements only. Speaking on the occasion, the college president Dr Rayapati Srinivas expressed happiness over the college becoming a platform to many students in reaching higher positions in different sectors. College secretary and correspondent Rayapati Gopala Krishna and others were present.

