Trust board inspects facilities at Annadanam hall, Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The newly elected Durga temple trust board members and chairman inspected the facilities as well as the operations of Annadanam hall of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri here on Friday. The temple trust board chairman Karnati Rambabu and members Namburi Ravi, Devisetty Balakrishna, Katta Sattayya, Anumolu Uday Lakshmi with other temple authorities were present.

During the inspection, the trust board members reportedly gave suggestions to the management and asked them to create additional places to accommodate more devotees visiting the temple. The chairman said that they have received complaints from devotees over the lack of amenities at the hall and other aspects in the temple. He also inspected the kitchen and stores department to take stock of the situation.

“Giving top priority to the devotees’ sentiments, we have given a few instructions to temple officials on increasing the seating capacity in the hall. We will carry out similar inspections regularly to avoid inconvenience, he added.

