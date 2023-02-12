Home Cities Vijayawada

‘India’s youth will make tremendous progress’: Former Chairman of DRDO

“Indians have the most intellectual wealth in the world. In the coming period, 40% of the world’s most skilled youth will be Indians.

Published: 12th February 2023

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: India’s youth power will make tremendous progress, said Dr G Satish Reddy, former Chairman of DRDO and adviser to the Union Defense Minister while addressing a conference on ‘India’s self-reliance-Role of the country’s youth’ under the joint auspices of Kakaraparthi Bhavanarayana College and Kalam Institute of Youth Excellence of India on Saturday at college premises.

“Indians have the most intellectual wealth in the world. In the coming period, 40% of the world’s most skilled youth will be Indians. Under the auspices of Abdul Kalam, India designed five missiles at a time and launched them, which showed the capability of India to the world and now India stood one in the top seven countries in the world which has its own space technology,” said Satish Reddy.

“In two years, India would begin a special chapter in Gaganyaan as India has the ability to hit a satellite rotating at a speed of  7,000 km in space,” he added. Principal of the college, Dr V Narayana Rao, who presided over the meeting said, “Scientists like Satish Reddy are taking India to a level where the world is amazed.”

