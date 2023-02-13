Home Cities Vijayawada

Lorry rams car, two dead, another injured in Andhra Pradesh

The front portion of the car was damaged resulting in the death of two Guptha and Suneetha on the spot.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two persons died on the spot and another suffered severe injuries after their car was hit by a lorry near Mittagudem of Nuzvid mandal on Sunday.The deceased was identified as Kotta Lal Guptha (45) and Sanka Suneetha (41), residents of Vissannapet town and the tragedy struck the family members when they were on their way home after attending a marriage in Tenali on Saturday evening.

According to Nuzvid DSP Ashok Kumar Goud, the incident happened around 2 am when the car in which the three travelling reached Mittagudem outskirts and was hit by a husk-laden lorry proceeding towards Vijayawada.

The front portion of the car was damaged resulting in the death of two Guptha and Suneetha on the spot. “Suneetha’s husband Rambabu managed to escape but received injuries. He was admitted to a private hospital in Vijayawada,” said the DSP Ashok Kumar Goud.

A case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered against the lorry driver and investigation is on. “Bodies were sent to GGH for postmortem and probe is on,” the DSP added.

