Three injured in fire accident at spinning mill in Andhra Pradesh

While others were managed to escape from the store, three workers received minor burn injuries. 

Published: 13th February 2023 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three workers were reportedly injured in a minor fire accident that happened in a spinning mill unit in Ravicherla village near Nuzvid on Saturday late hours.The injured workers were admitted to a private hospital where their condition is reported to be recovering.

According to locals, the incident happened on Saturday night, when the injured three workers and others were performing their duties in the store section of the unit and caught in the fire mishap due to a suspected short circuit. While others were managed to escape from the store, three workers received minor burn injuries. Upon learning about the incident, unit management extinguished the fire and admitted the injured to a private hospital in Nuzvid town.

Nuzvid police said that they did not receive any complaint neither from the injured nor from their family members pertaining to the fire mishap.Meanwhile, the factory management tight-lipped about the incident. In yet another incident, plastic pipes meant for laying a water pipeline worth around Rs 2 lakh gutted in a fire accident that took place in Thiruvuru dumping yard on Sunday morning.“We are ascertaining the cause of the fire accident,” said the Thiruvuru town police. A case has been registered and probe is underway.

