Vignan University secures funding worth Rs 4.5 crore

Published: 13th February 2023 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vignan’s University in Guntur has secured funding worth Rs 4.5 crore for three years to establish a VFSTR-Inclusive-Technology Business Incubator (i-TBI) from DST under NIDHI i-TBI programme.The incubator to be established at Vignan’s University , will play a pivotal role providing budding entrepreneurs, a platform to take their ideas to the next level.

In addition to creating entrepreneurial awareness through various promotional activities, providing working space, expert monitoring and IPR aid for the incubatees, the grant will also be utilized to support each of the selected innovative ideas via research with deserving financial aid in the form of ignition grants.

V-C Prof P Nagabhushan and Chairman Dr Lavu Rathaiah presented the sanction order with congratulating the team members comprising of Prof D Vijaya Ramu as Prinicpal Investigator (PI) and Prof B Nageswara Rao, as Co-PI for securing this grant amidst national level stiff competition. The officials of Vignan’s University said they are confident that this incubator will not only help boost the start-up ecosystem of AP, but also make a mark in Indian landscape in no time.

