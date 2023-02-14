Delegation of Australian MPs laud CM Jagan’s initiatives

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As a courtesy call, Australian Members of Parliament met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday. The Labor Party MPs from Victoria State held a series of discussions on synergies that can be created related to energy, education and skill development sectors.

Speaking after the meeting, Lee Tarlamis, MP and Government Whip in the Legislative Council said, “We have a lot of commonalities in terms of policies in the field of education, skill development and energy. We share a common vision and can assist each other in these areas in the near future. We’ve had discussions on renewable energy as well. I have been hearing about the interesting initiatives taken up by the Jagan government in terms of wind and solar energy and I can say that the advancements that have been made here are commendable.”

Matthew Fregon, MP and Deputy Speaker in Legislative Assembly said, “The synergy between the two States is evident. Our goals and policies where we are bringing primary changes under school programmes are similar. The dialogue and partnership going forward will be excellent for us all.”

