Exclusive cartoon stall grabs eyeballs of book lovers at fest in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The exclusive cartoon stall at the Vijayawada Books Exhibition continued to be the centre of attraction on day five of the festival, attracting denizens and book lovers. Nearly 12 top cartoonists’ books were kept available in the stall. The response of the joke lovers has been more at the stall from the day of the beginning of the expo.

The books of famous cartoonists like Jayadev, Sarasi, Bachi, Ragati Pandari, Ramakrishna, AVM, Subhani, Lepakshi, Kamesh, Padmadas, Rajasekhar, Bhuvan, Hari, Bobbili Goutham, Kamal, Haragopal and some other upcoming cartoonists were put up in the stall.

Speaking to TNIE, stall owner of Cartoon books and also editor of Hasyanandam, A Telugu Jokes magazine P Ramu said “Cartoon decreases one’s stress level. Keeping all this in mind, we made a platform for cartoonists’ books and exhibited about 140 cartoon books of about 20 Telugu cartoonists in this exclusive stall, adding to this a special book ‘Padaanandam’- a Telugu puzzle book also kept available in the stall. The response of the denizens is encouraging but the crowd at the old venue was huge as compared to the current venue.”

A book lover, KVV Satyanarayana a businessman from Vijayawada said “I become a kid when I read cartoon magazines or books, hence this stall has attracted many senior citizens like me. All the cartoon books are very interesting and seem every book has its own craze. I purchased the ‘Padanandam Book’ and I think this book would help to develop one’s Telugu knowledge. The cartoon teaches children drawing as well as satire at a time.”

Speaking to TNIE, noted cartoonist Gullapalli Padma Das, whose pen name is Das said “I have published three cartoon books with my own drawings and also published a book named ‘Aru Cartoonistlu’ along with cartoons of another five cartoonists. All the senior cartoonist’s books are kept available in this stall.”

“This is the fifth year that all of our cartoon books are being displayed in the book fairs starting from the Hyderabad book fair. We are very happy with the response of the visitors,” added Das.

Writers and poets join Book Lovers Walkathon

The Vijayawada Book Festival Society of Vijayawada conducted a Book Lovers Walkathon in the city on Monday to create awareness among the public and to encourage the children as well as youth on reading habits of books.

The rally was flagged off by noted poet, Retired IAS officer Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu at PB Siddhartha Arts college and reached Government Polytechnic College via Pinnamaneni Polyclinic road. Editor of Andhra Jyothi, former Parliamentarian Vundavalli Aruna Kumar, writers, poets, executive members of Vijayawada Books Exhibition Society and students from the government, as well as private schools, participated in the rally.

