Home Cities Vijayawada

Exclusive cartoon stall grabs eyeballs of book lovers at fest in Vijayawada

Speaking to TNIE, stall owner of  Cartoon books and also editor of Hasyanandam, A Telugu Jokes magazine P Ramu said “Cartoon decreases one’s stress level.

Published: 14th February 2023 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

An elderly person reading a book at the festival on Monday I Prasant Madugula

An elderly person reading a book at the festival on Monday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The exclusive cartoon stall at the Vijayawada Books Exhibition continued to be the centre of attraction on day five of the festival, attracting denizens and book lovers. Nearly 12 top cartoonists’ books were kept available in the stall. The response of the joke lovers has been more at the stall from the day of the beginning of the expo.  

The books of famous cartoonists like Jayadev, Sarasi, Bachi, Ragati Pandari, Ramakrishna, AVM, Subhani, Lepakshi, Kamesh, Padmadas, Rajasekhar, Bhuvan, Hari, Bobbili Goutham, Kamal, Haragopal and some other upcoming cartoonists were put up in the stall.

Speaking to TNIE, stall owner of  Cartoon books and also editor of Hasyanandam, A Telugu Jokes magazine P Ramu said “Cartoon decreases one’s stress level. Keeping all this in mind, we made a platform for cartoonists’ books and exhibited about 140 cartoon books of about 20 Telugu cartoonists in this exclusive stall, adding to this a special book ‘Padaanandam’- a Telugu puzzle book also kept available in the stall. The response of the denizens is encouraging but the crowd at the old venue was huge as compared to the current venue.”

A book lover, KVV Satyanarayana a businessman from Vijayawada said “I become a kid when I read cartoon magazines or books, hence this stall has attracted many senior citizens like me. All the cartoon books are very interesting and seem every book has its own craze. I purchased the ‘Padanandam Book’ and I think this book would help to develop one’s Telugu knowledge. The cartoon teaches children drawing as well as satire at a time.”

Speaking to TNIE, noted cartoonist Gullapalli Padma Das, whose pen name is Das said “I have published three cartoon books with my own drawings and also published a book named ‘Aru Cartoonistlu’ along with cartoons of another five cartoonists.  All the senior cartoonist’s books are kept available in this stall.”
“This is the fifth year that all of our cartoon books are being displayed in the book fairs starting from the Hyderabad book fair. We are very happy with the response of the visitors,” added Das.

Writers  and poets join Book Lovers Walkathon
The Vijayawada Book Festival Society of Vijayawada conducted a Book Lovers Walkathon in the city on Monday to create awareness among the public and to encourage the children as well as youth on reading habits of books.

The rally was flagged off by noted poet, Retired IAS officer Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu at PB Siddhartha Arts college and reached Government Polytechnic College via Pinnamaneni Polyclinic road. Editor of Andhra Jyothi, former Parliamentarian Vundavalli Aruna Kumar, writers, poets, executive members of Vijayawada Books Exhibition Society and students from the government, as well as private schools, participated in the rally.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp