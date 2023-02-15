School education department stall attracts heads at book fair in Vijayawada

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stall of the school education department grabbed the attention of students as well as other visitors, at the Vijayawada Books Exhibition on Tuesday. Several departments of state government displayed their schemes and developments as well as services in their respective stalls.

The School Education Department stall welcomed visitors with different innovative projects under Atal Tinkering Labs, made by the students of SMKZP High School, Movva village of Krishna district. Exhibits like automatic irrigation system, women’s safety system, rain sensor, frog drill game, scissor lift, and hydraulic propliner were displayed by students Kalyan Siva Sai, Sai Charan, Gopi Sai, CH Kalyan and K Niharika respectively.

The students of MSR-aided high school exhibited blind stick and obstruction identifying robots. Adding to this, teachers of Bhavitha Centres displayed the tools of children with special needs from different districts on a rotation basis. Craft teachers exhibited different craft designs with wool, paper, cardboard, and wood etc. Vocational training department exhibited computers.

In addition to these, the Jagananna Vidya kanuka kits such as bags, shoes, uniforms, bilingual textbooks, as well as Smart TVs and interactive panels were exhibited by the School Education Department. Moreover, the 13 stalls of the Support to Training and Employment Programme for Women (STEP) Scheme are drawing the attention of the visitors with different types of millets as well as their bi-products in 10 stalls.

