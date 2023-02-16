Home Cities Vijayawada

A sumptuous feast for Telugu book lovers

With Telugu books less in number than the translated ones, visitiors urge govt to support State publishers to help decrease cost of books 

Published: 16th February 2023 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

By K Kalyan Krishna Kumar
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Telugu literature books on poetry, short stories are selling like hotcakes at the Vijayawada book festival when compared to books in other languages.    While the books by prominent writers are already selling in large numbers, books related to literature, poetry and ghazals by budding writers are also getting a good response.

There are new Telugu short story books by budding writers such as Devudamma by Jhansy Papudesi,  Alert Ego by Venugopal Jajjuri, C/O  Bavarchi by Charan Parimi, Isuka Addam by Sri Uha, Parveta by Surendra Seelam are available at the fair. Adding to this, Sarala Rekhalu by Papineni Sivashankar and Kuchimanchi Agragrahara Kathalu by Mukkamala Chakradhar are also kept available.  

Revisiting books by legendary writers

Book stalls exclusively set up for legendary writers like Viswanatha Satyanarayana and Muppalla Ranganayakamma attracted droves of book lovers at the fest. Book lover and poet P Radha Krishna said that it was interesting that all the literary treasures of a progressive poet, a traditional author and a feminist writer are available in adjacent stalls.

Speaking to TNIE, grandson of Viswanatha Satyanarayana, Viswanatha Sakthidhara Sri Pavaki from Vijayawada, said “People from all walks of life are fond of Satyanarayana. We are participating in the Vijayawada books Exhibition from the first edition. A total of 121 books of his are available in the stall and the response from book lovers has been good.”

B Prasad of Aruna Publishing House said, “All the books about 60 volumes published by Muppalla Ranganayakamma are available in our stalls. Apart from that Gudipati Venkatachalam books are available with us.”

Meanwhile, most of the book lovers are of the opinion that books written in Telugu are way less than the translated copies. A Telugu teacher S Praveen Kumar said, “This is the seventeenth time we are coming to the Vijayawada Book Fair. Unfortunately, access to Telugu literature books translated in other languages is easier than books in the Telugu themselves. This isn’t a good sign as far as the Telugu literature is concerned. As the cost of paper has increased, the publishing of Telugu books had decreased.”  

Poetry collections

The poetry collections in Telugu by budding poets such as Gandhari Vaana by Anil Dany, Iyyala Ullo by Gundla Venkata Narayana, 1818 by Sriram Puppala, Urike Jeevita by BVV Prasad, Agina Chotu Nunde by Rekha Jyothi, Desadesala Kavitvam by Anil Battula, 25va Ganta by Uma Nutakki and Ghazal books by Udayasri V of Chennai are also available in the expo.

Sri Sri Sahitya Vedika book stall owner Singampalli Ashok Kumar of Vijayawada said,”The response of the public has been good and we are running this stall at the book fair for the past 14 years. We are selling 100 books worth `3,000 of  Sri Sri only for 2,000 with the support of our Non-Profit Organisation and about 140 collections of Sri Sri writings are kept available.” Speaking to TNIE, a film lyricist and writer Kishore Sri Krishna from Nellore said, “The state government has to support the publishers, which will help in decreasing in the cost of the books. Easy access to Telugu-origin books will encourage reading habit among people.”

